Lister Hospital: Work begins on new cancer treatment centre

Work has started on a project to build a new Macmillan cancer treatment centre at a hospital in Hertfordshire.

The £2.9m project at the Lister Hospital in Stevenage will put all cancer services under one roof.

When complete, chemotherapy capacity will nearly double and cramped conditions for patients and staff will be reduced, the hospital said.

"A dedicated information and support centre is to be created for patients and families," a spokesperson said.

"Two gardens will also be developed for patients to relax in while undergoing treatment."

The Lister serves about 1,500 people diagnosed with cancer every year across East and North Hertfordshire, along with a further 10,000 people already living with the condition.