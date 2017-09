The jury in the trial of a shop worker accused of stealing takings and killing his employer over it has retired to consider its verdict.

Thilak Mohan-Raj, 25, told Luton Crown Court he took £2,500 from Vairamutha Thiyagarajah's Bedford shop to repay his parents.

The shopkeeper, 56, suffered fatal head injuries in the flat above his shop on 11 April and died four days later.

Mr Mohan-Raj, of Bedford, has admitted theft but denies murder.