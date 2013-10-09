Paul Foster death: £10,000 reward offered

Image caption Paul Foster died in hospital in April

A £10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the killer of a man fatally shot in Luton six months ago.

Paul Foster, 46, died from wounds to the chest after being shot on Brunel Road in the town in April.

Three men arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed.

Det Supt Paul Fullwood said he hoped the money would encourage those with "the key to unlock the case" to come forward.

Mr Foster, who had three children, was shot as he came out of a friend's home on 9 April and later died at Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Making a fresh appeal on the six-month anniversary, Mr Fullwood said detectives had "worked tirelessly" on the case.

"His death has left a family in despair," he said.

"We know there are people living locally who can solve this case and we hope the offer of cash will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward and speak to the police.

"£10,000 is a significant sum of money and an offer that should not be taken lightly by those who have the key to unlock this case."

About 500 mourners turned out for Mr Foster's funeral in May, forcing part of the town to be closed off to traffic.

He was the uncle of murdered Luton teenager Delaney Brown, 19, whose killer was jailed for a minimum of 24 years in May.

The reward money has been made available, in partnership with the crime fighting charity Crimestoppers.