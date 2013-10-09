Milton Keynes woman, 75, accused of husband's murder
9 October 2013
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
A woman has been charged with murdering her 83-year-old husband.
Seventy-five-year-old Sheila Sampford, of Spoonley Wood, Bancroft Park, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, is accused of killing John Sampford on 5 July this year.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Sampford died as a result of strangulation.
Mrs Sampford was due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court, said Thames Valley Police.