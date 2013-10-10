Milton Keynes woman, 75, remanded in husband murder case
10 October 2013
A woman has been remanded in custody charged with murdering her 83-year-old husband in Milton Keynes.
Sheila Sampford, 75, of Spoonley Wood, Bancroft Park, is accused of killing John Sampford on 5 July this year.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Sampford died as a result of strangulation.
Mrs Sampford appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court. No date for a further court appearance was set by magistrates.