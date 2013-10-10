Watford Beavers lap dancing club's 'astonishing rule breaches'

A lap dancing club's licence renewal has been refused after an undercover police operation discovered "astonishing breaches" of regulations.

Beavers in Watford applied to the council for a sexual entertainment venue (SEV) licence in August.

Police found "flagrant" breaches of rules including staff offering sexual services and touching customers.

The club said it was disappointed by the decision not to renew its licence and has no history of complaints.

Officers from Hertfordshire Police investigated the club after concerns about their conduct were raised.

The "multiple breaches" of SEV licence laws were discovered by officers on the first night of the operation, the force said.

'No history of complaints'

Police found staff were: Offering sexual services

Simulating sexual acts

Touching customers below chest level

Sitting on customers' laps or straddling them

Putting their feet on seats while performing Source: Hertfordshire Police

A spokesman said evidence revealed this was "not an isolated incident".

"The methods employed by dancers at the venue that regularly breached the terms of the licence were widespread," he added.

Hertfordshire Police licensing officer John Corkett said: "The very nature of the activities that go on at such venues means that the management try their very best to avoid police attention and tend to 'keep under the radar'.

"It was quite astonishing that the undercover police operation detected such flagrant breaches of the licence on the very first night that they went into the club."

The club's spokesman said: "There has been no history of complaints to the licensing authority since it started operating as a lap/table dance dancing venue. The club has operated for many years.

"During the appeal period, Beavers will continue to operate with the significant steps that have already been taken to rectify the errors that have been identified and to ensure compliance with the rules.

"The club will continue to review the situation to specifically address the concerns expressed by the committee and enable the venue to continue to provide entertainment within the diverse town centre of Watford."