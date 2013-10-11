Beds, Herts & Bucks

Watford drug dealer funded Ketamine habit from club sales

A 23-year-old man who tried to sell a Class A drug in front of security staff at a Hertfordshire night club has been jailed for 27 months.

Matthew Nicholas was trying to sell 15 ecstasy tablets with a street value of up to £300 in Watford's Oceana club, St Albans Crown Court heard.

Nicholas, of Bushey Mill Lane, Watford pleaded guilty to possessing the drugs.

Judge Andrew Bright QC said: "It's tragic a man with your background finds himself on such a serious charge."

Nicholas, who studied a film and television course, was arrested in the club on 26 May.

He confessed to dealing drugs for six months before his arrest to fund a Ketamine habit.

David Smithet, defending, said: "He has been candid about his drug use and has voluntarily attended a counselling programme. He knows what the issue is and he is trying to do something about it."

