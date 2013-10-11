Luton Fountains Road drive-by shooting: Third man charged

Image caption The motorcyclist left on foot after his bike collided with two cars

A third man has been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place in Luton in May.

Shots were fired from a motorcycle at a BMW car in Fountains Road on 5 May but the driver was unhurt.

Zeeshan Khan, 22, from Luton, appeared before Luton magistrates charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder and was remanded in custody, police said.

Rene Lawrence, 24, and Khadeem Newell, 24, have already been charged in connection with the shooting.

Both have been remanded in custody.