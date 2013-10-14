Two arrested over Begwary barn party stabbings

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Three men are critically ill in hospital after being stabbed

Two people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of four men at a Bedfordshire barn party.

Police said the victims, all from Bedford and in their early 20s, were injured at about 02:30 BST on Sunday at a farm in Begwary, near Wyboston.

Three are critically ill in hospital with "life-threatening stab wounds", police said. The fourth received minor injuries.

Police want to speak to the 200 people thought to have attended the party.

The event had been advertised on various social media sites, police said.

A spokesman said initial accounts suggested there were three offenders aged in their late 20s.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue Vauxhall Vectra in and around Begwary or later in Bedford, in particular near the hospital.

Det Insp Jerry Waite said: "We are not interested at this stage in whether the party was a private affair or not, we just want people to come forward if they were there.

"Our investigation is in the early stages and we believe others were also present or involved."

Police said they were not alerted until about 03:50 and while one man was taken to hospital by taxi, ambulance crews also attended.