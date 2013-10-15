Two teenagers die in deer crash car fire on A10 in Ware

Two teenagers died when their car hit a deer, collided with another car and caught fire on the A10 in Hertfordshire.

Driver Daniela Ruggiero, 18 from Hoddesdon, and her passenger, 17, were in a Citroen travelling northbound on the A10 between Ware and Puckeridge.

Their car hit the deer and collided with a Volvo V40 leaving the driver, a man in his 50s, with leg injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash which happened at 07:45 BST.

The road was closed and remained shut into the early afternoon.

'Rutting season'

AA president Edmund King said: "This latest deer-related collision is an absolute tragedy. Our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the two teenagers.

"October/November are prime months for deer collisions as it is the rutting season.

"Hitting a deer presents a greater risk to motorists compared to other road kill incidents because of the large size of the animal.

"Drivers should be extra vigilant where there are deer-warning signs and slow down. Many additional accidents are caused by the tendency of drivers to over-react and swerve excessively."