Begwary barn party stabbing suspect charged

Image caption Police said the event had been advertised on social media sites

An 18-year-old has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of one of the four men stabbed at a Bedfordshire barn party on Sunday.

Bailey Bowen, of Brickhill Drive, Bedford, is accused of injuring Reece Bell, 23, in Begwary near Wyboston.

Mr Bowen, who has yet to enter a plea, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Luton.

Three of the four victims remain in hospital, including Mr Bell, who is critically ill.

A fourth man who received minor injuries was discharged.

The defendant is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on 30 October.

All of the victims were from Bedford and are aged in their early 20s.

Another man arrested on Sunday, has been released on bail. A third man detained on Tuesday is being questioned by police.

Police said they need to speak to the 200 people thought to have attended the party at the farm.

The event had been advertised on various social media sites, detectives said.