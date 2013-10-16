A10 deer crash victim 'dancing with angels'

Image caption Daniela Ruggiero died together with her 17-year-old passenger

An 18-year-old woman who died when the car she was driving hit a deer was "born to dance and is now dancing with the angels", her family has said.

Daniela Ruggiero from Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, and her 17-year-old passenger were killed in the accident on the A10 on Tuesday morning.

Miss Ruggiero's Citroen hit a deer before colliding with another car and catching fire.

Her family said she was a "true star". The other victim has not been named.

The two teenagers died at the scene of the accident on the northbound carriageway of the road between Ware and Puckeridge, at about 07:45 BST.

Miss Ruggiero's vehicle collided with a Volvo V40 leaving the driver, a man in his 50s, with leg injuries.

In a tribute released through Hertfordshire Police, her family said: "Daniela was a very special and much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend.

"She will be greatly missed by everyone who was touched by her greatness."

Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident.