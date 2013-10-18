Second A10 deer crash victim named as Charlotte Dove

Image caption Charlotte Dove died when the car she was travelling in hit a deer and caught fire

A girl who died when the car she was travelling in hit a deer was "gorgeous inside and out", her family have said.

Charlotte Dove, 17, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, was killed in the accident on the A10 on Tuesday morning.

The driver, Daniela Ruggiero from Hoddesdon, also died when her Citroen hit a deer before colliding with another car and catching fire.

Ms Dove's family said Charlotte had been "blessed to be able to dance and teach".

The two teenagers had been on their way to The Dance College in Royston when the collision occurred.

Both died at the scene of the accident on the northbound carriageway of the road between Ware and Puckeridge, at about 07:45 BST.

Miss Ruggiero's vehicle collided with a Volvo V40 leaving the driver, a man in his 50s, with leg injuries.

Image caption The driver of the car, 18-year-old Daniela Ruggiero, also died in the crash

In a tribute, Ms Dove's family said she had been a "much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, girlfriend and friend".

"She was a talented and beautiful dancer who was so elegant and graceful when she performed.

"Her dream from a young age was to become a dance teacher. She was fulfilling that dream.

"We will all miss her very much. Our thoughts are also with Daniela's family."

Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident.