Jordan Maguire stabbing: Man arrested in Trinidad over Luton death

Image caption Jordan Maguire was stabbed at his home on Luton's Marsh Farm Estate

A man has been arrested in Trinidad on suspicion of murder over the death of a man who was attacked in his Luton home.

Jordan Maguire, 20, was stabbed at his house in Thrales Close, Marsh Farm on 26 May and died later in hospital.

Jason Nelson, 30, from Grenada, was detained by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on Wednesday, Bedfordshire Police said.

A spokesman said there would now be an extradition process, which could take "a number of months".