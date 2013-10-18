Begwary barn party stabbing: Second man charged

Image caption Police said the event had been advertised on social media sites

A second man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of four men at a Bedfordshire barn party.

Liam Daniels, 18, of Swale Path in Bedford, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent when he appeared before magistrates in Luton.

He was remanded in custody on Thursday to appear at Luton Crown Court on 30 October.

Three of the four victims remain in hospital, including one, who is critically ill.

On Wednesday, Bailey Bowen of Brickhill Drive was remanded in custody by magistrates in Luton charged with the attempted murder of one of the victims.

He will also appear before Luton Crown Court on 30 October.

All of the victims were from Bedford and are aged in their early 20s.

Another man arrested on Sunday has been released on bail.

Police said they need to speak to the 200 people thought to have attended the party at the farm.

The event had been advertised on various social media sites, detectives said.