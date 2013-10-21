Bus roof ripped off by bridge in Harpenden

Image caption The bus was driven into the bridge for "reasons unknown", police said

A double decker bus has had its roof torn off as it drove under a railway bridge in Hertfordshire.

Station Road in Harpenden was closed after coach firm Uno's number 271 vehicle got stuck between Station Approach and Breadcroft Lane just before 08:30 BST.

The bus was empty, no one was reported injured and recovery was completed by 11:10, Hertfordshire Police said.

A spokesman for Uno said an investigation had begun.

General manager Michael Finn said the bus was not in service at the time of the crash and the driver was "experienced".

"Passenger and public safety is Uno's main priority and a full investigation is taking place to determine how the incident happened," he said.

He added the bus had earlier taken children from the Redbourn area to Roundwood Park school in the town and was on its way back to the depot when the accident happened.