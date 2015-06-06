Knickers Model's Own: Caroline Jones' 'year of charity clothes' campaign 'snowballs'

Image copyright Knickers Model's Own Image caption Caroline Jones says she's got "the best wardrobe she's ever had"

A woman who wanted to raise £1,000 for cancer research by wearing charity shop outfits every day for a year has raised more than £11,000 in five months.

Caroline Jones, 46, began Knickers Model's Own in memory of her mother Mary Benson who died of breast cancer.

The Cancer Research UK (CRUK) shop in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, where she volunteers, has also seen a "noticeable increase in customers and donations".

"People are so generous, it's captured the imagination," Ms Jones said.

Mary Benson, who volunteered at the Harpenden shop for 13 years, died last October, aged 72.

Image copyright Knickers Model's Own Image caption Caroline volunteers as a window dresser at the Cancer Research UK shop in Harpenden

Ms Jones started wearing charity clothes on 1 January and posts a daily picture on social media - she has now increased her fundraising target to £36,500.

"Other than her pants" she gets her look from the Harpenden store's "treasure trove" and other CRUK shops around the UK.

Campaign 'snowballed'

As well as her daily blog, there have been "numerous" newspaper and radio interviews, an appearance on Loose Women and a part in a documentary with Blur's Alex James.

Image copyright Knickers Model's Own Image caption Caroline Jones hopes she will encourage people to visit charity shops

Image copyright Knickers Model's Own Image caption "People are drawn to the campaign because of the message - you can be fashionable and ethical," Caroline says

"It's just snowballed, it still amazes me that people are so interested in what I am wearing," she said.

"There are people who are just interested in fashion and thinking 'what will she wear today', and there are people with their personal cancer stories - whether they are having treatment or suffering bereavement, they can relate to it," she said.

"The third angle is the whole ethical, renewable fashion one. People are really drawn to the campaign because of the message - that you can be fashionable and ethical.

"I have got the best wardrobe I've ever had, nothing is missing, except for shoes... it's always a challenge to find good footwear."

Ann Jay, who manages the Harpenden shop said the campaign had "really caught the attention of local people".

"We've seen a noticeable increase both in the number of customers and donations... we are also witnessing more and more younger customers," she said.

"Her unique idea has transformed the way people think about charity shops, really showing off the great value one can get by buying pre-loved items."