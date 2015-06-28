Beds, Herts & Bucks

Anita Kapoor death: Navin Mohan charged with murder

Anita Kapoor Image copyright Issued by Thames Valley Police
Image caption Anita Kapoor's body was discovered in a lay-by on Tuesday

A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was discovered in a lay-by.

Anita Kapoor, 34, from Hayes in London, was found on Tuesday on the A413 at Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire.

She died from "asphyxiation, due to compression of the neck", a post-mortem examination found.

Navin Mohan, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and is due at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites