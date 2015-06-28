Anita Kapoor death: Navin Mohan charged with murder

From the section

Image copyright Issued by Thames Valley Police Image caption Anita Kapoor's body was discovered in a lay-by on Tuesday

A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was discovered in a lay-by.

Anita Kapoor, 34, from Hayes in London, was found on Tuesday on the A413 at Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire.

She died from "asphyxiation, due to compression of the neck", a post-mortem examination found.

Navin Mohan, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and is due at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday.