Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Pictures of those caught urinating will not have faces obscured in the future

Video images of people who use an alleyway as a toilet will be shown in public in order to catch the caught-short offenders.

Cameras have been installed in West Alley, Hitchin, which has become a makeshift toilet as well as the scene of other anti-social behaviour.

To tackle the problem, police propose to make miscreants the stars of "PPTV".

Officers hope the prospect of being identified will "deter people from behaving in an offensive way".

Hertfordshire Police said anyone caught will also be issued with a fine of up to £60.

'Unpleasant and offensive'

West Alley is a secluded area of Hitchin near Market Place.

CCTV is now being used to deter anti-social behaviour in the area, which has included urinating, drug activity, rowdy behaviour and graffiti.

A video image of a teenager fined after he was caught urinating there in the early hours of 10 July has been released, but with his face blurred.

However, police said future images will not be obscured.

Sergeant Richard Wilmot said: "We are responding directly to complaints made by the people who live in this area as the behaviour they have been experiencing is unacceptable.

"We hope that this warning will deter people from behaving in such an unpleasant and offensive way.

"If not, we will release CCTV images of individuals to see if the public can help us identify them so we can bring them to justice."

Patrols have been stepped up in the area .