Tina Beloveth Powerful: Police silent over missing fraudster

Image caption Thames Valley Police have refused to say if they attempted to arrest Tina Beloveth Powerful

Police have refused to say if they are still pursuing a bogus business school owner who has been on the run for three months.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Tina Beloveth Powerful, 47, from Milton Keynes, on 24 July.

She had previously been found guilty of fraud and false advertising but failed to attend her sentencing hearing.

Thames Valley Police said Powerful had not been arrested but refused to say if any attempt had been made to find her.

The BBC has repeatedly asked if officers were aware of Powerful's whereabouts or if any attempts had been made to find her.

The cost of prosecuting Tina Beloveth Powerful £8,000 Estimated cost of the prosecution 11 times the case has come to Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court

3 times Tina Beloveth Powerful has failed to appear for sentencing

October 2014 when the case first came to court

A police spokeswoman said the force was unable to "comment on the suspected whereabouts of individuals or our attempts to locate or arrest them".

She said this was "because we wouldn't want the person concerned to attempt to evade arrest".

Milton Keynes Council has estimated the prosecution will cost around £8,000 if it is ever completed.

Milton Keynes North MP Mark Lancaster, a Conservative, has said the cost was "disproportionately" high.

Tina Beloveth Powerful timeline:

•17 October, 2014: Tina Beloveth Powerful was first listed to appear at magistrates' court, but failed to attend

•11 November, 2014: The case was adjourned three times, including two no shows, before Powerful pleaded not guilty

•24 April: On the seventh time the case had gone to court, the trial had to be adjourned after Powerful shouted at magistrates

•19 June: Powerful found guilty

•10 July: Powerful supplied a sick note to the court, case adjourned

•17 July: Powerful failed to attend sentencing for a second time. A warrant was issued for her arrest

•24 July: Despite being arrested and bailed to appear at the court, Powerful again failed to attend. An arrest warrant, without bail, was issued