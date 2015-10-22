Bushey LL Camps investigation leads to more charges

Image copyright Cascade News Agency Image caption Ben Lewis, a director of LL Camps, is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Friday

The co-director of US-style children's summer camp is facing further charges relating to possessing indecent images of children, police said.

Ben Lewis, 25, faces two charges of taking indecent photographs of a child and one of making them.

He is also accused of attempting to observe another person doing a private act without consent. He faces 10 charges in total.

He was a co-founder of LL Camps in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

The camp opened in 2010 and promoted itself as Britain's only US-style summer camp. It was closed by Ofsted in August.

Mr Lewis, of Lullington Garth, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, faces six other charges relating to indecent images, child neglect and perverting the course of justice. He is due in court on Friday.

The other co-founder, Tal Landsman, 25, of Admiral Drive, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, is accused of child neglect and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and will also appear at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, along with two others.

His mother, Adrianne Landsman, 56, of Gresham Road, Edgware, north-west London, faces one charge of child neglect.

Mr Lewis's father Larry Lewis, 55, of Lullington Garth, Borehamwood, is accused of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.