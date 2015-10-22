Shahena Uddin murder trial: Accused woman says victim hit head

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Blood and vomit stains had been concealed and soiled clothing placed in bin bags and put outside

A woman accused of murdering her sister-in-law told Hertfordshire Police the teenager was sick, a court heard.

Salma Begum, 32, fainted while awaiting interview at Watford Police Station.

As she came round she said Shahena Uddin, 19, had died because she was sick and had hit her head on a toilet, St Albans Crown Court heard.

Four brothers, a sister and two sisters-in-law deny charges including murder and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

Paramedics found Ms Uddin dead in the bathroom of her home in Leavesden Road, Watford, where she lived under a "regime of fear" and was frequently beaten.

PCSO Kayleigh Piper accompanied seven family members to the police station on Saturday 11 October last year and Ms Begum told her she felt ill, the court heard.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Shahena Uddin was beaten to death by family members, St Albans Crown Court was told

She fainted and an ambulance was called.

"She came round and said: 'She died because she was sick... she hit her head on the toilet'," the PCSO said.

Tohel Uddin, one of Ms Uddin's brothers, put his hand on her and gave her a "wide-eyed stare", she told the court.

Ms Begum was found to be medically OK but "she was very angry with that decision", the PCSO said.

The prosecution allege Ms Uddin was beaten to death at the family house during the night of 10-11 October.

Shahena's brother Suhail Uddin, 35, and his wife Salma Begum, 32, both plead not guilty to her murder.

Three other brothers, Jewell, 27, Jhuhal, 33, and Tohel Uddin, 24, all deny, along with Ms Begum, causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

Her sister Rehena Uddin, 22, and Laila Begum, 25, the wife of Jhuhal Uddin, plead not guilty to causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

All seven deny conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Trial continues