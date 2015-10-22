Jason Nelson jailed for life for Luton drug dealer murder

Image copyright JOHN O REILLY Image caption Drug dealer Jordan Maguire was stabbed at his home on Luton's Marsh Farm Estate

A man who stabbed a drug dealer to death in a "frenzy of extreme violence" has been jailed for life.

Jason Nelson, 32, went to Jordan Maguire's home in Luton in May 2013 with another man who wanted to buy cannabis.

High on drink and drugs, Nelson stabbed the 20-year-old drug dealer and then fled to his home country, Grenada.

Judge Michael Kay QC at Luton Crown Court said Nelson would serve 27 years before parole would be considered.

He told Nelson: "You are an extremely violent and dangerous man."

Fatally wounded Mr Maguire staggered out of his home in Thrales Close before collapsing in the street after the attack, the court heard.

Police and paramedics fought in vain to save him.

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Jason Nelson fled to his home country of Grenada after the murder but was later extradited back to face trial

His pregnant long-term girlfriend had taken a phone photograph of a man and woman running away.

The man was later identified as being with Nelson and witnessed the murder.

Real motive not revealed

Nelson was arrested at the Port of Spain airport in Trinidad and extradited back to the UK.

It was revealed he had previous convictions for wounding and theft in Grenada.

He was convicted of murder but found not guilty of rape and sexual assault charges.

Judge Kay said Nelson had taken the knife to Mr Maguire's home and the real motive for the murder had not come out in court.

The evidence suggested Mr Maguire had "gone off the rails" and was involved in drug dealing.

But it was possible he could have "straightened himself out" especially if he had found out he was to be a father, the court was told.

"All those possibilities have been lost," the judge told Nelson.