Milton Papadopoulos killing: Gang jailed for millionaire's death

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Millionaire Miltiades Papadopoulos, 41, was found dead at his luxury house in Potters Bar

Three men have been jailed for killing a millionaire for his Rolex watch.

Miltiades Papadopoulos, 41, was found dead at his house in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, on 22 October 2014.

On Tuesday, Sebastian Kimel, 40, was found guilty of murder, while Arkadiusz Szarkowski, 42, and Krzysztof Kasza, 42, were convicted of manslaughter.

At the Old Bailey, Kimel was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years. Szarkowski and Kasza were both jailed for 13 years.

Mr Papadopoulos, also known as Milton, had been trussed up and smothered to death.

The victim's home had been ransacked, but the only item police confirmed as missing was Mr Papadopoulos' £20,000 Rolex watch.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Sebastian Kimel, 40, was found guilty of murder, while Arkadiusz Szarkowski, 42, and Krzysztof Kasza, 42, were convicted of manslaughter

The court heard the three men, who were from Poland, had identified Mr Papadopoulos as a target through a Polish "Mr Big" named in court as Lucasz, who supplied the victim with escort girls, who in turn reported back on his wealth.

The three men - Kimel, from Streatham, Szarkowski, from Hornchurch, and Kasza, from Wood Green, all in London - were also convicted of conspiracy to rob and conspiracy to falsely imprison.

The jury was not told that a fourth suspected killer, Wojciech Ryniak, was not in the dock because he had himself been murdered during another robbery in Oxfordshire earlier this year.

'Secret Santa'

Sentencing, Judge Mark Lucraft QC said the victim had been a "troubled soul" in the last few years of his life.

He said the killers were caught thanks to "painstaking and diligent police work".

Earlier, Mr Papadopoulos's mother Androulla broke down in tears as a family impact statement was read out.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers launched Operation Pinene to investigate Milton Papadopoulos's death at Parkfield View

In it, she spoke of their grief at losing the man they called "secret Santa" for his kindness and generosity to all who knew him.

She wrote: "When we lost Milton we felt without him there was no life."