Further arrests in St Albans teenager murder inquiry

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A police forensics team has been searching London Road in St Albans following the teenager's death

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager in Hertfordshire.

The victim, 19, who has not been named by police, died in hospital after being injured in London Road, St Albans, at about 03:20 BST on Saturday.

Nine other people, including a girl of 16, are currently in custody.

Hertfordshire Police said two men, aged 19 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A tent was put over a car on London Road

Police said those held earlier in connection with the death were two girls aged 16 and 17, two woman, aged 22 and 27 and five men, aged 24, 25, 26, 28 and 29.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins said: "This incident occurred at a busy time in the city centre and there is a large number of witnesses that are being spoken to as part of the investigation.

"I would urge anyone who knows anything about the incident and has not yet spoken to police, to do so immediately."