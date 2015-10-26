Two suspected WW2 shells found in Potters Bar garden hours apart

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Each of the suspected World War Two mortar shells weighed 18lb (8kg)

Two suspected World War Two shells have been found in a Hertfordshire garden.

The first device was found in Park Avenue, Potters Bar, at 16:00 GMT on Sunday. A controlled explosion took place at about 07:45 GMT on Monday.

A few hours later, police received reports of an "identical device" found in the same location as Sunday's shell.

An explosives ordnance disposal team is carrying out a controlled explosion on the second object, believed to be an 18lb (8kg) mortar shell.

The team will now be carrying out checks for further devices at the same location.

"Yesterday's device was moved to a nearby field before the disposal team conducted a controlled explosion early this morning in order to make it safe," a Hertfordshire Police spokesman said.

"Residents are warned that the same process is planned for the new shell."