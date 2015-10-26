Eleven people bailed in St Albans murder inquiry

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police said officers responded to reports of an "altercation" at about 03:20 BST on Saturday

Eleven people arrested over the murder of a man in Hertfordshire have been released on bail, police said.

The victim, who has been named as 20-year-old Emille Stapleton, died following "an altercation" in St Albans city centre at 03:20 BST on Saturday.

Hertfordshire Police said 11 people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Eight men aged between 19 and 27, two girls aged 17 and two women aged 26 and 20, have all been bailed.

Mr Stapleton was taken to Watford General Hospital after he was injured during the fight in London Road, police said.

"This incident occurred at a busy time in the city centre and a large number of witnesses are being spoken to as part of the investigation," Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said.

"I would urge anyone who knows anything about the incident and has not yet spoken to police, to do so immediately by calling the non-emergency number 101."