Jamie Tipler: Parents 'forever proud' of birthday balloon idea

Image copyright Tipler family Image caption Jamie Tipler died from a brain tumour in January this year

A young cancer patient's idea to send birthday balloons and presents to children undergoing treatment makes his parents "forever proud".

Jamie Tipler, 11, from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, said he wanted to "brighten the day" of patients on the ward where he was treated.

His mother Julie said enough money had been raised to supply a year's worth of birthday balloons and toys.

"It keeps him alive for us," she said of her son, who died in January.

"His personality continues to live."

Image copyright Tipler family Image caption Jamie had the idea to brighten his fellow patients' birthdays by providing balloons and toys

Jamie was diagnosed with a brain tumour in May 2013 and underwent treatment on Kamran's ward at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

He told his parents he wanted to help families who were struggling to make children's birthdays special by giving patients - and their siblings - a "balloon in a box" and a Lego toy to "brighten their day".

"Jamie always put people before himself, so when he came up with the idea it was something we wanted to support him on," Mrs Tipler said.

Staff advised Jamie's parents they would need to supply about 250 or 300 packages to patients and their siblings.

Mrs Tipler said her son was "adamant he wanted brothers and sisters to benefit from it" after noticing his sister did not receive any of the gifts sent to him when he was in hospital.

Image caption Jamie's parents, Julie and Kevin Tipler, hope to take their son's idea to every hospital in the country

The family is aiming to continue raising money and eventually wants to deliver presents, which cost £50 each, to every paediatric oncology ward in England, Wales and Scotland.

Mrs Tipler said her son would be "over the moon" if he could see his idea had become a reality.

"If he could have come with us and delivered them, he would have got such a kick [out of it].

"Seeing children smile would mean so much to him."