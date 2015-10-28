Luton mother and grandmother guilty of baby neglect death

Image copyright South Bedfordshire News Agency Image caption Angela Price and her daughter Jessica have been told to expect prison sentences

The mother and grandmother of a seven-month-old baby who died in their care have been found guilty of neglect.

The boy was found dead by his mother at their Luton home in January 2014. He had lost 17% of his body weight in just a few days.

Jessica Price, 23, and Angela Price, 62, both of Morris Close, were convicted at Luton Crown Court of not seeking medical help and allowing his death.

They were told to expect to be jailed.

The boy, named only as "Baby Imran", had sunken eyes as a result of dehydration, the court heard.

Pathologist Dr Nat Carey said the baby's severe nappy rash was also caused by dehydration.

Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan QC said the mother of the child - born 10 weeks early - ignored health visitor advice to regularly take her son to a clinic so he could be weighed, although she had attended other medical appointments.

Jessica Price discovered her son was not breathing and his head was cold at 17:30 GMT on 17 January.

She called 999 and paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead, the court was told.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Jessica and Angela Price were found guilty of all charges by the jury at Luton Crown Court

The pair were also found guilty of cruelty to a person under 16 by failing to provide adequate food and drink.

In addition, Angela Price was convicted of causing a child to suffer severe physical harm.

They had denied all the charges.

A Serious Case Review is to report on health professionals' roles during the baby's life.