Emille 'Millz' Stapleton: Family appeal for calm after St Albans death

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police said officers responded to reports of an "altercation" at about 03:20 BST on Saturday

The family of a man who died following a street fight has appealed for calm following trouble and unruly behaviour after his death.

Emille 'Millz' Stapleton, 20, died after a fight broke out in St Albans city centre on 24 October.

Police who arrested and bailed 11 people in connection with the death said "tensions maybe running high".

Mr Stapleton's family are supporting the police investigation and have asked people "to please remain calm".

Ch Insp Ken Townsend said his officers must be allowed to focus on their investigation.

A 20-year-old woman from Dunstable was arrested and issued with a caution for malicious communications made via Facebook.