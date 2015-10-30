Shahena Uddin murder trial: School friend told of 'regime of brutality' at home

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Blood and vomit stains had been concealed and soiled clothing placed in bin bags and put outside

A teenager, allegedly beaten to death, had described to a school friend the "regime of brutality" she suffered at her home, a court has heard.

The body of Shahena Uddin, 19, was found in a bathroom in her Watford home in October last year.

A brother and sister-in-law are charged with murder. Six others are charged with causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

A school friend of Ms Uddin told St Albans Crown Court about her concerns.

The court heard Ms Uddin had said she was being assaulted and was never allowed to socialise.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Shahena Uddin was beaten to death by family members, St Albans Crown Court was told

School friend Rebecca Ross said: "She (Ms Uddin) used to tell me her eldest brother and sister-in-law used to hit her if she didn't do things."

Ms Ross went on to say her friend was not allowed to socialise outside school and her oldest brother had said she could not have a mobile phone.

It is alleged Ms Uddin was beaten to death at the family house in Leavesden Road during the night of 10 October.

Ms Uddin's brother, Suhail Uddin, 35, and his wife Salma Begum, 32, both plead not guilty to her murder.

With them in the dock are Ms Uddin's three other brothers, Jewell, 27, Jhuhal, 33 and Tohel Uddin, 24, along with Salma Begum. They deny causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

Ms Uddin's sister Rehena Uddin, 22, pleads not guilty to causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult and Laila Begum, 25, who is the wife of Jhuhal Uddin, denies causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

All seven plead not guilty to an offence of conspiracy to pervert the course of public justice by attempting to impede the police investigation.

The trial continues