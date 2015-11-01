Watford brawl leaves a man with a serious head injury

Image copyright Cathy Cox/Geograph Image caption The man is believed to be suffering from a bleed to the brain after the alleged brawl

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he fell and hit his head in a brawl in Watford.

The 33-year-old from west London was hurt during an alleged altercation between a group of four or five men and two others.

He was taken to Watford General Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and are in police custody.

Hertfordshire Police said the incident happened at about 01:40 GMT in The Parade.