James Darrah: Bouncer 'killed by single punch' outside Hertford bar

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption James Darrah, known as Jim, suffered from a heart condition, the court was told

A bouncer was killed by a single punch thrown by a clubber he had just escorted from a bar, a jury has heard.

James Darrah, 54, died after the incident outside the Stone House bar in Hertford on 23 August 2014.

St Albans Crown Court heard William Wade, 27, became loud and angry and, after he was escorted out of the bar, threw a punch.

Mr Wade, from High Cross, near Ware in Hertfordshire, denies manslaughter and causing Mr Darrah actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Michael Speak said: "The prosecution say that the defendant William Wade punched James Darrah.

"As it happens, Mr Darrah suffered from a heart condition and, as a result of being punched by the defendant, Mr Darrah died very shortly afterwards.

"The charge is not murder. We don't say he intended to kill Mr Darrah."

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened outside the Stone House bar in Hertford

Mr Speak told the jury Mr Darrah, a registered door supervisor for a number of years, was doing his first shift at the Stone House club on the night he died.

He said Mr Darrah was dealing with a girl who had had too much to drink, and told her friends she could stay in the club as long as she did not have any more alcohol.

"The girls who were with her will say Mr Darrah was not aggressive and was calm and polite," said Mr Speak.

"The defendant then took it upon himself to interfere, although he had no business to do so. He... was just getting loud and angry for no good reason.

"Mr Darrah asked the defendant to step away and stay out of it. Then Mr Darrah decided he had had enough of the defendant and told him to leave and asked him to come outside the club."

The case continues.