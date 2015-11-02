Emille 'Millz' Stapleton: Murder inquiry detectives seek man

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Emille 'Millz' Stapleton, 20, died after a fight broke out in St Albans city centre on 24 October

Police investigating the death of a 20-year-old man in a city-centre fight are trying to trace a suspect they have already interviewed about the incident.

Emille "Millz" Stapleton died after the fight in St Albans on 24 October.

Paul Crosbie, 26, of Camden, north London, was one of 11 people arrested in connection with the death and bailed pending further inquiries.

Further information has since come to light and police want to trace Mr Crosbie as soon as possible.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Paul Crosbie was one of 11 people arrested in connection with the incident

A Hertfordshire Police spokesman said anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact them.

Last week police said "tensions maybe running high" after the death.

Mr Stapleton's family said they were supporting the police investigation and have asked people "to please remain calm".

A 20-year-old woman from Dunstable, Bedfordshire, was arrested and issued with a caution for malicious communications made via Facebook.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption London Road was closed while police carried out inquiries