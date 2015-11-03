Emille Stapleton murder police arrest eleventh suspect

From the section

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Emille 'Millz' Stapleton, 20, died after a fight broke out in St Albans city centre on 24 October

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in a city-centre fight in Hertfordshire.

Paul Crosbie, 26, of Camden, north London, was one of 11 people detained in connection with Emille "Millz" Stapleton's death.

Mr Stapleton, aged 20, died after the fight in St Albans in the early hours of 24 October.

Hertfordshire Police are questioning Mr Crosbie after he was arrested at Comet Way, in the city, on Monday night.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption London Road was closed while police carried out inquiries

Last week, police indicated "tensions maybe running high" after the death.

Mr Stapleton's family said they were supporting the police investigation and have asked people "to please remain calm".

A 20-year-old woman from Dunstable, Bedfordshire, was arrested and issued with a caution for malicious communications made via Facebook.