Hunt for Ford Mustang stolen at any time since 1995

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Police say the Ford Mustang is of great sentimental value to the family

Police are trying to find a classic car that could have been stolen at any time in the last 20 years.

The owner of the Ford Mustang died in August and, when his daughter checked his garage in Welwyn Garden City, she found that the car had disappeared.

The family last recall seeing the 1977 car, registration VTM 648S, in 1995.

Hertfordshire Police explained that the man who owned it was not well enough to visit the garage, which was located far from his house.

The force said it was convinced the car was not sold by the owner, as the daughter said she would have been informed, and all of the documentation is still in her late father's house.

The Mustang has been valued at about £1,000 but Det Con Geoff Smith said "it has a large amount of sentimental [value] attached to it".

He added: "Obviously the car is very distinctive and, despite the length of time in which it could have been stolen, I believe anyone who witnessed the car being removed from the garage would remember seeing it.

"I would like to speak with anyone with information about this theft as soon as possible.

"Equally, I would like to hear from anyone who has seen the car or been offered it for sale."