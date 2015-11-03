GP 'groped and fondled' women 'like teenage boy', trial told

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The court heard that one victim described Dr Robert Lewis as "like a 14-year-old boy grabbing his first pair of boobs"

A GP groped and fondled women "like a 14-year-old boy" during medical examinations, a trial has heard.

The examinations were given to 23 alleged victims as part of recruitment processes for ambulance and fire services in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Shefford, Bedfordshire, denies 37 charges, mainly of indecent assault.

His trial at Luton Crown Court is expected to last for six weeks.

Mark Fenhalls QC, prosecuting, said the assaults were "subtle and carefully designed by the defendant to appear as part of the examinations".

"The defendant was taking advantage of young women who were desperate to pass the medical and give themselves the best possible chance of getting a job," he said.

'Two-hand grab'

The prosecution said one woman paramedic, who was then 24, said "polishing headlights springs to mind rather than the normal breast exam".

Another, who was 18, said she had been told to strip down and he slid his hand into her thong, the court learned.

He then asked her to bend over for 10 seconds while he checked her "spinal alignment".

Another alleged victim told police that Dr Lewis was "like a 14-year-old boy grabbing his first pair of boobs".

She said: "It wasn't an examination, it was a two-hand grab.

"If he's looking for lumps, I am pretty sure that's not how you do it, but he is a doctor."

The prosecution, which was outlining its case, said the defendant also put his hands down a woman's underwear to "check for a pubic hernia".

Dr Lewis, who is a GP at Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold, has pleaded not guilty to 36 charges of indecent assault, alleged to have taken place 1999-2002, and one of sexual assault alleged to have happened in 2009.

The trial continues.