Emille Stapleton St Albans death: Man charged with murder

Paul Crosbie (left) has been charged with the murder of Emille "Millz" Stapleton (right) following a city centre fight in the early hours

A 26-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man following a city centre fight.

Emille "Millz" Stapleton, 20, died in hospital after trouble broke out on London Road, St Albans in the early hours of Saturday, 24 October.

Paul Crosbie, 26, from Camden but of no fixed address has been charged with killing him and is due at Hatfield Remand Court on Wednesday.

Ten other people arrested in connection with the inquiry remain on police bail.