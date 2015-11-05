Leon Briggs Luton memorial removed by police

Image copyright Justice 4 Leon Image caption The Briggs family said it worked with Bedfordshire Police on the wording

A memorial plaque installed on the wall of Luton police station by the family of a man who died in police custody, has been taken down by police.

Leon Briggs, 39, died in hospital on 4 November 2013 after being detained at the Marsh Road police station.

Police had agreed to the plaque then told his family to postpone putting it up while it sought legal advice, but it was installed on Wednesday night.

Campaigners said removing it was an "insult to the family".

Updates on this story and more from Beds, Herts and Bucks

Mr Briggs was being held under section 136 of the Mental Health Act following concerns about his behaviour in Marsh Road in the town.

He later became ill at the police station and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Image caption Bedfordshire Police said it had asked for the installation ceremony to be postponed

Bedfordshire Police said it had asked for the ceremony to be postponed until it had "fully explored the potential legal implications it may have on any future proceedings".

But the plaque, which is inscribed with NJNP # J4L (No Justice No Peace # Justice 4 Leon), was put up at a memorial service on the second anniversary of his death.

Supt Mark Upex said: "We have removed the plaque and will be returning it to the family for safekeeping until the matter has been resolved."

Liberty Louise, from the Justice 4 Leon campaign group, said it had gone ahead with the installation as it had been agreed it could go up and and they were only told on Monday that it could not.

"It can't jeopardise an investigation because the facts on the plaque are already in the public domain," she said.

Five police officers and a police detention officer remain suspended while the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) investigation continues.