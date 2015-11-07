Mount Farm Lake mannequin removed over mistaken identity concerns

Image copyright Bucks & MK Fire Image caption The fire service said "concern was raised that [the mannequin] might be mistaken by passers-by for a person in difficulty"

Two fire crews were called to remove an "armed" mannequin from a park over fears it might be mistaken "for a person in difficulty".

The figure dressed in high-visibility clothing and holding what appeared to be a gun was in residence at Mount Farm Lake in Bletchley.

Crews from Bletchley and Newport Pagnell removed the dummy on Friday.

The fire service tweeted a picture of the mannequin, captioned: "This is what caused a stir at Mount Farm Lake".