Mount Farm Lake mannequin removed over mistaken identity concerns
Two fire crews were called to remove an "armed" mannequin from a park over fears it might be mistaken "for a person in difficulty".
The figure dressed in high-visibility clothing and holding what appeared to be a gun was in residence at Mount Farm Lake in Bletchley.
Crews from Bletchley and Newport Pagnell removed the dummy on Friday.
The fire service tweeted a picture of the mannequin, captioned: "This is what caused a stir at Mount Farm Lake".