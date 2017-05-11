Police dog Finn stabbing: Boy, 16, found guilty

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption The seriously injured dog underwent four hours of emergency surgery and handler PC Dave Wardell was treated in hospital

A teenage boy has been found guilty of stabbing a police dog and wounding his handler during a chase.

PC Dave Wardell and his German shepherd Finn were attacked in Stevenage in October while responding to an earlier report of a robbery.

The 16-year-old from London, who cannot be named because of his age, was found guilty of actual bodily harm against PC Wardell and criminal damage in relation to PD Finn.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

PC Wardell and Finn were attacked in the early hours of 5 October in Denton Road in the Hertfordshire town.

'I begged the vet to save my boy'

The seven-year-old, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire dog unit, was stabbed in the head and chest and underwent four hours of emergency surgery to save his life.

Image copyright BCH Police Dogs Image caption German shepherd Finn was stabbed in the head and chest after pursuing a suspect

The officer's hand was stabbed and he was treated in hospital and released.

A teenager from Lewisham, south-east London, was arrested and charged the following day.

He appeared before magistrates at Stevenage Youth Court earlier, and is expected to be sentenced at Crown Court at a later date.

PC Wardell and Finn have now recovered from their injuries, and returned to work together just before Christmas.

PD Finn, now aged eight, retired from active duty at the end of March.