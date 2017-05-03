PE teacher and football coach jailed for raping child

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Hertfordshire Constabulary said that Smee had abused his position of trust

A former PE teacher and football coach has been jailed for 16 years for raping a child under the age of 13.

Micheal Smee, 39, of Aylward Drive, Stevenage, was convicted of the charge after a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to five further counts of sexual activity with a child between January 2013 and April 2016.

Smee was told he must serve at least 10 years in jail before being considered for parole and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

A restraining order was also put in place banning him from contacting his victim or family members.

Family 'devastated'

Det Con Zoe Maddison from Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Smee abused his position of trust as a teacher and football coach to groom his young victim over a significant period of time.

"The victim's family trusted Smee and they have been left devastated by what has happened.

"I hope that, following Smee's conviction and his substantial prison sentence, his victim is now, with support, able to rebuild his life and move forward."