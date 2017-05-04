Hang Yin Leung burglary murder: Third arrest

Image copyright Leung family Image caption Hang Yin Leung, seen above with her husband, was burgled at about 18:00 GMT on 31 January

A third man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was assaulted during a burglary.

Hang Yin Leung, 64, died in hospital on 11 February, 11 days after the raid in Orne Gardens in Milton Keynes.

A 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder by Thames Valley Police on Sunday and released under investigation on Monday.

A man aged 18 from Redhill in Surrey, arrested on suspicion of murder last month, remains on bail.

Another arrested man was released with no further action.