Booker helicopter crash: Three men injured

Image copyright SCAS Image caption Police and fire crews were called to the site in Clay Lane just after 09:40 BST

Three men have been taken to hospital - one with "life-threatening" injuries - after a helicopter crashed in Buckinghamshire.

Police and fire crews were called to the Wycombe Air Park in Clay Lane, Booker, just after 09:40 BST.

South Central Ambulance Service said the aircraft, which had three men on board, ended up on its side.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is sending a team to the scene of the crash to investigate.

An ambulance service spokesman said one man was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second man suffered serious leg, chest, abdominal, head and shoulder injuries and a third patient had less serious back injuries.

Three ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

Image copyright SCAS Image caption All three people on board have been taken to hospital

Image copyright SCAS Image caption The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has confirmed it is sending a team to investigate