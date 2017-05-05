Buckinghamshire election results: Tories extend control

Image copyright Buckinghamshire County Council Image caption The Conservatives extended their control, winning five more seats than 2013

The Conservatives have extended their control of Buckinghamshire County Council with five more councillors.

All 49 seats were contested, of which the Tories took 41, compared to the 36 they won in 2013.

They gained Buckingham West from Labour group leader Robin Stuchbury and Ivinghoe from Lib Dem group Leader Avril Davies.

UKIP lost all four seats they were contesting - two to the Tories and two to the Lib Dems.

The Liberal Democrats are the second largest party on the council with four seats, down from five in 2013. There are three independent councillors.

Labour has a single seat on the council - gaining Booker/Cressex & Castlfield from the Conservatives.

The Conservative share of vote this year is 53.1% compared to 41% in 2013.

The Lib Dem percentage of the vote has risen from 14.9% to 18.6%.

Turnout in the Buckinghamshire election was 34.8%.

Analysis: Andy Holmes, BBC Three Counties Political Reporter

In the 2013 election, UKIP and Aylesbury was one of the big stories as they gained five seats in the town to become the official opposition party in Buckinghamshire.

Four years later, the remaining UKIP councillors have lost their seats.

Leader Andy Huxley and Chris and Brian Adams have been defeated, along with Phil Gomm who went independent in 2015 but stood again for UKIP this time.

Paul Irwin, who also crossed the floor from UKIP in 2015, has retained his seat in Stone and Waddesdon for the Conservatives.

Image caption Lib Dem group Leader, Avril Davies, lost her Ivinghoe seat to the Conservatives after 16 years