Gorilla London Marathon man raises £50,000

Image copyright Nina Massey/PA Wire Image caption Mr Gorilla received a trophy and gorilla toy to mark his achievement

A man has raised almost £50,000 in aid of gorillas by crawling around the London Marathon course in costume.

Metropolitan Police officer Tom Harrison, from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, used the name Mr Gorilla. He took six and a half days to complete the marathon.

All sponsorship money would go to The Gorilla Organisation, he said.

After crossing the finishing line in The Mall he was congratulated by TV celebrity Bill Oddie.

Image copyright @GorillaSaver Image caption People cheered Metropolitan Police officer Tom Harrison al through his six and half day marathon ordeal

Mr Harrison received a special trophy and a gorilla toy.

He said at times it was difficult crawling along on his knees and eventually decided to walk on all fours - feet and hands.

"But when people saw the marathon number on my back they realised what I was doing and support grew.

"People even stopped to cheer me," he said.