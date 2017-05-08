Flat screen TV 'murder victim' had Stanley knife, court hears

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Luton Crown Court heard Peter Shickle, 58, died after being hit round the head twice with a flat screen TV

A man accused of using a flat screen TV as a murder weapon told a jury he hit the victim with it to protect himself.

John Jamieson, 36, said he thought Peter Shickle had a Stanley knife in his hand when he swung the TV at him, hitting him twice.

Mr Shickle was found lying in a pool of blood at his flat in Silam Road, Stevenage, on 6 November 2016.

Mr Jamieson, 36, from Wigram Way, Stevenage, and Graham King, 36, from Harrow Court, Stevenage, deny murder.

On Friday, Dr Nat Cary, a consultant forensic pathologist, told the court Mr Shickle had suffered 75 injuries to his face and body.

He said Mr Shickle also suffered a traumatic brain injury, 16 fractured ribs, damage to his voice box, fractures to his jaw and nasal bone, and a split liver.

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said the catalyst to the attack took place on 28 October.

He said Mr Shickle had been out drinking with Mr Jamieson's mother, Christine, at the Old Post Office pub in Stevenage.

Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Peter Shickle, 58, was found at a property in Silam Road

During the evening they got into an argument and a physical altercation took place, he said.

Mr Mulgrew said: "John Jamieson had settled on plan for brutal retribution on Peter Shickle."

Mr Jamieson said he was "fuming" after hearing Mr Shickle had argued with his mother, grabbed her by the throat and hit her head on a wall.

"I knocked on the door. Pete answered and said 'come in'," Mr Jamieson said.

"Graham was ahead and the next thing, Pete turned round with a Stanley knife. I quickly ran up and punched him twice with my left hand and once with my right."

Mr Jamieson said Mr Shickle came at him so he swung the TV from the wall, hitting him twice.

The case continues.