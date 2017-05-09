Fourth arrest in Hang Yin Leung burglary murder probe

From the section

Image copyright Leung family Image caption Hang Yin Leung (pictured centre, in white) died 11 days after an attack in her home

A fourth man has been arrested over the murder of a woman who died after being assaulted during a burglary.

Hang Yin Leung, 64, died 11 days after she was knocked over when she opened her door to six men on 31 January.

They pushed into her home in Orne Gardens, Milton Keynes. stealing cash, jewellery and her Hong Kong police long service medal.

A 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

He currently remains in police custody.

A second 22-year-old man, also from Northampton, was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

A man aged 18 from Redhill in Surrey, arrested on suspicion of murder last month, remains on bail.

Another arrested man was released with no further action.