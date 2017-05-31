Man found dead in Luton water works hole

Image copyright Tania Banks Image caption The body of Matt Wilmot was found at the bottom of the hole in a Luton Road

The body of a man has been found at the bottom of a hole dug by a water firm.

Matt Wilmot, 40, was found by police after reports of concern for the welfare of a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, in Devon Road, Luton.

Affinity Water confirmed "the body of a man was found at the bottom of one of our excavations".

Bedfordshire Police said Mr Wilmot's death, at about 07:15 BST on Sunday, was not being treated as suspicious.

The force said it was not possible to speculate on how he died until the coroner's full report had been released.

It is understood Mr Wilmot, a father-of-two, had been walking home from Dunstable, where he had been watching the FA Cup Final on Saturday afternoon.

Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the scene

Mr Wilmot's partner of 24 years, Tania Banks, said: "I just can't believe that he's gone and the circumstances [in which] he's gone.

"We're just angry at the situation... and how something like this could happen."

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed about the incident, police said.