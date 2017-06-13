Koy Bentley: Second person charged with boy's death

Image copyright Herts Police Image caption Koy Bentley was fatally wounded at flats on Water Lane in Watford

A second person has been charged with murdering a 15-year-old boy found stabbed in the chest.

Koy Bentley, from Watford, was fatally wounded on the fifth floor of flats on Water Lane in the town on June 5.

Abdi Karim Ali, 21, will appear at Hatfield Remand Court on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old from Willesden, London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the same court on Monday also charged with murder. He has been remanded in secure accommodation.

Mr Ali, of Boundfield Road in Lewisham, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

He will remain in police custody prior to his court case.

A 24-year-old man from Greenwich who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.